Staff member reportedly attacked at a Colorado correctional facility, investigation underway

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a staff member was reportedly attacked at a correctional facility in Colorado.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, the incident happened on Saturday at the Crowly County Correctional Facility. The facility is northeast of Fowler off Highway 96, about 40 miles east of Pueblo. As of Wednesday afternoon, visitation at the facility was suspended until further notice because of the incident. Details on possible injuries were not shared.

“On Saturday evening there was an incident involving several pods inside the Crowley County Correctional Facility, which is owned and run by Core Civic,” Annie Snead with the Colorado Department of Corrections wrote to 11 News. “During the course of that incident, inmates assaulted a staff member and caused damage to the facility. CDOC staff responded to assist CoreCivic staff in order to resolve the incident. As a result of the inmates’ actions, the facility is on lockdown while an investigation is conducted. Once the investigation is complete, the facility will return to normal operations.”

CoreCivic did not want to provide a statement and referred 11 News to the CDOC.

Last time 11 News checked in with the Crowley County Sheriff, he didn’t have any additional information on the incident.

