Results for the 28th annual Manitou Springs Great Fruitcake Toss

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce News Release) - On Saturday, January 28, the fruitcakes flew again in Manitou Springs.

The Great Fruitcake Toss presented by the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce & Collin Street Bakery, kicked off 2023 for the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce. Saturday’s event was a chilly one, but the weather didn’t stop more than 300 attendees from coming to Memorial Park in Manitou Springs to toss their fruitcakes or watch as others chucked their unpopular desserts for a chance to win great prizes!

As always, we named a Fruitcake King and Queen based on the overall event winners. This year’s events consisted of Balance, Accuracy, Distance, and “Basketcake”. The 2023 winners are below:

Winningest Tossers Across All Categories:

King - Korben Mitchell

Queen - Emily Kollander

10 & Under:

Balance - Sloan E Basket

Toss & Accuracy - Brayden J

Distance - Lyric (55 ft)

11-17:

Balance - Lux W Basket

Toss- Scarlett H

Accuracy - Olivia L.

Distance - Aiden (124 ft)

18-49:

Distance - Female - Emily K (97 ft)

Distance - Male - Niko (180 ft) 50-69:

Distance - Female - Dawn Y (70 ft)

Distance - Male - David B (96 ft)

70+ :

Distance - Female - MariBeth P (30 ft)

Distance - Male - Doug G (65 ft)



Congratulations are also in order 2023 Too-Good-To-Toss Great Fruitcake Bake-Off champion. Holland Temple took the cake with her version of “Nanna’s Blonde Fruitcake”.

As part of the event, food donations were collected for the Manitou Springs Community Food Pantry. We’re thrilled to report that bins and bins of canned goods were donated, stocking the shelves at a much-needed time.

To make sure that food waste was as minimal as possible, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Smokebrush Farm again to provide the left over fruitcakes to their farm animals. Fear not, the fruitcakes made for the event consisted of minimal ingredients, to keep them safe for the animals.

