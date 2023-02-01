Propose at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day and you could win free food for a year

The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.
The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
(Gray News) – Couples who get engaged at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day have the chance to win free food from the restaurant chain for a year.

According to a news release, five couples who propose at Cracker Barrel and enter the “I Said ‘Yes’ at Cracker Barrel Valentine’s Day Contest” will win the grand prize.

To enter, couples must:

  1. Post a proposal video to a public Instagram profile with a caption on why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant.
  2. Include the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest.
  3. And tag @crackerbarrel in the post.

Five lucky couples who enter the contest will win Cracker Barrel for a year.

For more information, click here.

