Portion of Northern Avenue in Pueblo closed due to flooding, ice

Police have not released what is causing the flooding. Feb. 1, 2023.
Police have not released what is causing the flooding. Feb. 1, 2023.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A major roadway in Pueblo is closed Wednesday morning due to unsafe driving conditions.

Police say water is flooding the roadway between Santa Fe Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, and due to sub-freezing temperatures, has already iced over.

11 News has reached out to police and is told the flooding is not due to a water main break. We are working to learn the cause.

