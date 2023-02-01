Portion of Northern Avenue in Pueblo closed due to flooding, ice

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A major roadway in Pueblo is closed Wednesday morning due to unsafe driving conditions.

Police say water is flooding the roadway between Santa Fe Avenue and Santa Fe Drive, and due to sub-freezing temperatures, has already iced over.

11 News has reached out to police and is told the flooding is not due to a water main break. We are working to learn the cause.

Heads up! There is a closure on E Northern Ave from Santa Fe Ave to Santa Fe Dr due to water in the road and icy conditions. We have been told this is NOT a water main break. Avoid the area if you can! pic.twitter.com/dFLtI4eYPo — Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) February 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.