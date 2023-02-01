Parolee involved in standoff south of Colorado Springs has 8 felony convictions

1/30/23. Standoff along Fordham St. in Security-Widefield. Suspect ID'd as Nathan Rowell.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs on Monday, an armed robbery suspect is in custody.

According to the Fountain Police Department, officers tracked someone suspected of robbing a Circle K to a detached garage in the 100 block of Fordham Street near Fontaine Boulevard and Grinell Boulevard. A standoff ensued before the suspect tried running and was eventually taken into custody. Police believe the suspect, 34-year-old Nathan Rowell, is tied to multiple burglaries in the area. Fountain Police add he has eight prior felony convictions and is a parolee.

According to online jail records, Rowell was in the El Paso County Jail Tuesday night being held without bond.

