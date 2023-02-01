Food pantries prepare for increased need amid decrease in SNAP benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Food pantries across southern Colorado say they’re preparing to see an increased need in assistance as COVID-19 related SNAP benefits are coming to an end in just a matter of weeks.

11News first told you this change at the beginning of the month.

Care and Share Food Bank and Pikes Peak United Way said that this benefit ending comes at time when food insecurity is already very high.

“The price of food, the way it’s gone up with inflation,” said Ledanna Greenwood, a SNAP client.

Greenwood has been receiving government assistance since 2017. She, like hundreds of thousands of Coloradans, will be getting less money for food assistance in March, after COVID-19 benefits drop off.

“We immediately saw an uptick in numbers as individuals began to figure out that these benefits would decrease,” said Bobby Gomez with Pikes Peak United Way.

The agency has seen an increase of at least 70 people since just the beginning of the year looking for help with food assistance.

“Food insecurity in Colorado Springs is a major issue,” said Gomez.

“We have been able to go to the food pantry. I stocked up a little bit with the emergency allotment payments,” said Greenwood.

Care and Share’s CEO, Nate Springer, said they are working with other community partners to make sure people have the resources to supplement the lost funds, but the change will still have a considerable impact.

“When you take $90 away per person, or $360 per family of four, that’s a really significant impact when food prices are already historically high in Colorado. The timing isn’t great on this, that’s for sure,” said Springer.

“It’s very frustrating. We might be a little better off than some of the families, but I worry about all the other families here in El Paso County,” said Greenwood.

February will be the last month SNAP clients receive the max allotment payment.

If you need assistance, you can call 211 to be connected to Pikes Peak United Way.

