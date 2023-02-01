Deadly shooting involving a Colorado sheriff’s office under investigation

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead, and an investigation is underway after a shooting involving the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the incident with the public on Wednesday explaining they received a call at about 9 p.m. for a domestic disturbance between a man and woman. The situation was taking place in Edwards, a town between Vail and Eagle.

“Deputies attempted to assist with verbal commands to de-escalate the situation from the front porch,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “It was reported the male subject came outside with a gun. Shots were fired which resulted in the fatality of the armed male subject. No other injuries were reported.”

No one involved is being publicly identified. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be the lead agency in the investigation.

