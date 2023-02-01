Crews battle fire in Security south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Security south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

It isn’t clear when the first call came in, but KKTV 11 News first learned about the blaze at about 9:15 p.m. Road closures were put in place along Marquette Drive and Morningside Drive as firefighters responded to the call. The actual fire was in the 500 block of Marquette Dr.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

