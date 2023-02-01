CAR SEAT SAFETY: Why riding in a car seat with a coat on can be dangerous, and what parents can do

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s wintertime, and we have a warning about the dangers of winter coats and car seats.

11 News anchor Katie Pelton is talking to the experts at Consumer Reports about how to keep your child warm and safe.

KATIE PELTON: Thanks for being here with us today. It can be dangerous for kids to ride in a car seat with their coats on -- can you explain why?

Emily Thomas, manager of auto safety at Consumer Reports: “A lot of times the coats are puffy or they add extra bulk, and underneath their car seat harness, what that does, that puffiness can get compressed during a crash and it creates additional room between the child and their harness system, which ultimately can allow for the child to move outside the confines and the confines of their car seat.”

PELTON: How can we check to see if our child’s coat is too bulky? Secure him in car seat with coat so there is no slack in the harness straps. Then remove the coat and put him back in the seat -- if the straps are loose, there’s a problem.

Thomas: “So the best thing to do is to put your child in their coat, harness them in their car seat, snug it up exactly as you normally would. Make sure that the harness is tight enough so that you can’t pinch any webbing between your fingers at their shoulders, and the chest clip is at the right position. Then you want to unbuckle their harness, without loosening it at all, unbuckle it, remove the coat, buckle it back up, don’t tighten it, and see once again how much slack there is, so pinch the harness between your fingers at their shoulders. If you’re able to pinch any of that webbing between your fingers, that means the coat created additional slack in the system, so it’s not the best choice for your child to be wearing under their harness.”

PELTON: Are car seat covers considered safe?

Thomas: “Some can be if they are approved by the child seat manufacturer. A lot of manufacturers provide their own winter accessories that can go with your child’s car seat, so it’s always important to check and make sure what you’re using is approved by your child’s car seat manufacturer because then they’ve tested with it and then they’re able to ensure that it doesn’t compromise the safety that your car seat provides during a crash.”

PELTON: So how should your child stay safe and warm in the car? Consumer Reports recommends putting your child in the seat and then putting a blanket or coat on top of the harness. For older kids, put their coat sleeves on backwards after they are harnessed in.

Thomas: “For younger kids, we would advise dress them in layers, thin layers so that you can still have them warm in the car, and then add additional layers when it’s time for them to come out of the vehicle. Place a blanket over the harness, once you’ve snugged it up and it’s positioned properly, you can put a blanket over them to keep them warm. For older kids, you can put their coat on backwards once they’ve been properly harnessed, and use it almost like a blanket, put their arms through the sleeves and that will provide them some additional warmth in the vehicle.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.