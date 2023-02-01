6-year prison sentence for man who crashed head-on with a police officer in Colorado Springs while high on meth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s life was forever changed after he was hit head-on in a crash by a man reportedly under the influence of meth.

The crash happened on July 26, 2022, in an area along Dublin Boulevard to the east of North Union Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police explained the officer was traveling westbound on Dublin when he was struck by a vehicle driving eastbound on the westbound side of the road. The driver who caused the crash was Cole Sherod. Two charges of drug possession and DUI were withdrawn and Cole entered a guilty plea to vehicular assault while under the influence, according to online court records.

11 News was in the courtroom on Wednesday when Sherod was sentenced to six years in prison. Sherod apologized on Wednesday for the crash that forever changed Officer Nicholas Hamaker’s life.

Sherod was on parole for another felony at the time of the crash.

“It took what will likely be a career-ending injury to Officer Hamaker to bring Mr. Sherod’s history to the forefront,” the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association (CSPPA)PPA Executive Director Sherryl Dillon stated. “If you are a parent or have a loved one who drives, they could have been in Officer Hamaker’s place. Society has high expectations of law enforcement, as they should; our officers and our community should also be able to trust the judicial system to hold convicted individuals accountable so they do not continue to victimize the public”.

