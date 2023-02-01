6-year prison sentence for man who crashed head-on with a police officer in Colorado Springs while high on meth

CSPD crash investigator Nicholas Hamaker’s life changed forever last July.
By Tony Keith and Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s life was forever changed after he was hit head-on in a crash by a man reportedly under the influence of meth.

The crash happened on July 26, 2022, in an area along Dublin Boulevard to the east of North Union Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police explained the officer was traveling westbound on Dublin when he was struck by a vehicle driving eastbound on the westbound side of the road. The driver who caused the crash was Cole Sherod. Two charges of drug possession and DUI were withdrawn and Cole entered a guilty plea to vehicular assault while under the influence, according to online court records.

11 News was in the courtroom on Wednesday when Sherod was sentenced to six years in prison. Sherod apologized on Wednesday for the crash that forever changed Officer Nicholas Hamaker’s life.

Sherod was on parole for another felony at the time of the crash.

“It took what will likely be a career-ending injury to Officer Hamaker to bring Mr. Sherod’s history to the forefront,” the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association (CSPPA)PPA Executive Director Sherryl Dillon stated. “If you are a parent or have a loved one who drives, they could have been in Officer Hamaker’s place. Society has high expectations of law enforcement, as they should; our officers and our community should also be able to trust the judicial system to hold convicted individuals accountable so they do not continue to victimize the public”.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Wheat at Lewis-Palmer High School.
WATCH: Deputy shows off dance moves at Lewis-Palmer High School north of Colorado Springs
Crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs near Circle.
Crash closes southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs near Circle, reopened just after 5 p.m.
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
GRAPHIC: Criminal charges dismissed for man allegedly ‘beaten’ by Colorado Springs police officers
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

File photo.
Deadly shooting involving a Colorado sheriff’s office under investigation
Jail Bars
Staff member reportedly attacked at a Colorado correctional facility, investigation underway
Warming trend continues
Warmer Wednesday!
Flooding from the break rapidly iced over, leaving Northern Avenue more like a skating rink...
Water main break leads to flooding, ice-coated roads in Pueblo