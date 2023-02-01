3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are facing charges following a deadly crash in Colorado Springs that investigators believe stemmed from a road rage incident.

The crash happened on Oct. 28, 2022 in the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard on the south side of the city. Three cars were involved and one person, 31-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. died at the scene. Michael’s father, Michael David Tapia Sr. was driving one of the vehicles and was charged with vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular assault along with DUI.

“Investigators determined that speed was a contributing factor in this traffic crash,” part of a news release issued by police on Wednesday reads. “The two other vehicles involved in this crash were traveling at excessive speeds.”

It was announced on Wednesday the two other drivers are facing charges. Nicholas Tyler Watson was charged with vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault. Desislava Georgieva Velkova was also charged with vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault.

“Based on the investigation it is suspected there was a road rage altercation between Watson and Velkova which led to increased speeds before and during the traffic crash,” police added in the news release.

