3 arrested following assault outside Rocky Ford Sonic

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are in custody following an assault outside a fast-food restaurant in Rocky Ford Monday night.

Police say the victim was attacked by three males in the Sonic parking lot just after 9 p.m. The suspects had sped off in a car before officers arrived on scene. At least one of the suspects was believed to be armed.

The vehicle was spotted the following day, and two teen boys and a woman were taken into custody. Police say all are facing multiple charges, including first-degree assault. It’s unclear how the woman was involved,

More arrests are expected in the case, and police are urging anyone who either witnessed the assault or saw the suspect vehicle prior to it to call Sgt. Moore with the Rocky Ford Police Department at 719-254-3344. The suspect vehicle was described as a gray 2007 Dodge Magnum.

