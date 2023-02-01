2 rescued after fire breaks out in Denver apartment building

The scene on South Parker Road in the Denver area on Feb. 1, 2023.
The scene on South Parker Road in the Denver area on Feb. 1, 2023.(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - At least two residents were rescued from a burning building in the Denver area Wednesday morning.

South Metro firefighters responded to the Club Valencia condos around 5:30 a.m. on a reported fire. Arapahoe County deputies helped one person get out of the four-story building, while firefighters used a ladder to rescue another.

At least six people were being evaluated by paramedics, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire was declared contained about an hour after crews got on scene.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

