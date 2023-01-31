WATCH: Air Force Academy cadets help train SpaceX crew!

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - A crew from SpaceX recently took a walk in a cadet’s boots.

The Polaris Dawn crew, comprised of four members, visited the Air Force Academy for some freefalling and floating practice ahead of an upcoming trip to space! The academy says the team worked with cadets on solo jumps to earn their own set of wings -- and be space-ready!

