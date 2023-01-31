WANTED: Suspected purse thief sought in Pueblo

Purse thief suspect.
Purse thief suspect.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help with identifying a person suspected of stealing a purse.

The alleged crime was carried out recently in Pueblo. The police did not provide a location or date in their social media post, they are just hoping someone recognizes the person pictured at the top and bottom of this article. The suspect allegedly entered the victim’s car, took her purse and then used credit cards at multiple locations.

If you recognize this person and can identify them, call 719-553-2506.

