WANTED: Suspected purse thief sought in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help with identifying a person suspected of stealing a purse.

The alleged crime was carried out recently in Pueblo. The police did not provide a location or date in their social media post, they are just hoping someone recognizes the person pictured at the top and bottom of this article. The suspect allegedly entered the victim’s car, took her purse and then used credit cards at multiple locations.

If you recognize this person and can identify them, call 719-553-2506.

If you have information, please call Det. Cantin @ 719-553-2506, or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or https://t.co/ClzA5h35b7. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/8mcy6YbT9C — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) January 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.