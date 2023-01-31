VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K

JJ Franks won $10,000 after hitting a half-court shot during a halftime event.
By KFYR staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – A seventh grader in North Dakota left a school basketball game Friday night with some extra cash in his pocket.

JJ Franks won $10,000 after hitting a half-court shot during a halftime event.

The gym went into a frenzy the moment he hit the shot, and players from both sides rushed the court to congratulate him.

At home games in January and February, Bishop Ryan Catholic School is giving one fan in attendance the chance to hit four shots in 25 seconds – a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
Truck crash in Colorado along I-70 1/30/23.
I-70 back open after semi crashes close roadway through Glenwood Canyon
Law enforcement on Fordham Street on Jan. 30, 2023.
Armed suspect arrested following standoff, wild chase in Widefield area
From top left to bottom right: Caughey, Chamberlain, Chavez, Digirolamo, Rogers, Simpson,...
WANTED: Attempted murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 sought in Colorado Springs area
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Wheat at Lewis-Palmer High School.
WATCH: Deputy shows off dance moves at Lewis-Palmer High School north of Colorado Springs

Latest News

The bus slid on an icy road and side-swiped a tree. Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was...
No serious injuries after school bus slides on icy road in Falcon, side-swipes tree
School bus crash
WATCH: School bus slides on icy road
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Truck crash in Colorado along I-70 1/30/23.
I-70 back open after semi crashes close roadway through Glenwood Canyon