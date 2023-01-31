Suspected police impersonator with ‘stash of knives’ arrested near US Capitol, officials say

Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the...
Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the White House was arrested.(Source: @CapitolPolice via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A suspected police impersonator was caught carrying weapons on Capitol grounds Monday, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Capitol Police said Secret Service agents tipped them off after spotting 37-year-old Max Eli Viner near the White House.

The department said Viner had a “stash of knives” and a “chainsaw blade” on him, and officers found “fake police equipment,” shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask in Viner’s vehicle.

The Secret Service arrested Viner. Charges against him include impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon, police said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
Truck crash in Colorado along I-70 1/30/23.
I-70 back open after semi crashes close roadway through Glenwood Canyon
Law enforcement on Fordham Street on Jan. 30, 2023.
Armed suspect arrested following standoff, wild chase in Widefield area
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Wheat at Lewis-Palmer High School.
WATCH: Deputy shows off dance moves at Lewis-Palmer High School north of Colorado Springs
From top left to bottom right: Caughey, Chamberlain, Chavez, Digirolamo, Rogers, Simpson,...
WANTED: Attempted murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 sought in Colorado Springs area

Latest News

Sean Payton file photo.
Multiple reports that Sean Payton will likely be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos
The president plans to end COVID-19 national and public health emergencies May 11.
How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?
The president plans to end COVID-19 national and public health emergencies May 11.
How end of COVID-19 emergency impacts you
ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.
World’s oldest African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday