Southern Colorado officials urge extra caution in dangerous cold

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News they have not responded to any cold weather deaths as temperatures reach single digits. Still, they are urging everyone to remain cautious as temperatures are expected to drop even more Monday night.

They say single digit temperatures can be dangerous themselves, and with wind expected to play a role overnight, the Colorado Springs Fire Department says conditions can be even more dangerous.

“It’s only a matter of minutes before damage can occur to skin, frostbite, things of that nature,” said Captain J.J. Halsey from CSFD.

They urge everyone to stay inside overnight; and, if you need to go outside, they recommend limiting your exposure as much as possible. They say this also applies to pets. Firefighters urge pet owners to keep their pets inside.

Besides the cold, they say on the opposite end, keeping warm can quickly become dangerous. Over the weekend, firefighters responded to a couple structure fires they say they believe might have been caused by people trying to stay warm. On cold days, they say this is always a concern.

“We’re trying to be sympathetic, as well, but at the same time we have to keep those in check and keep them from spreading,” Halsey said. “It is illegal to have campfires within the city.”

And inside, CSFD says it’s important to be careful. Even small things like space heaters can pose a fire risk.

“That’s why we ask that you have, like, a three foot minimum space around all space heaters and don’t leave space heaters or independent heat sources unattended,” Halsey said, “don’t put it out in a room and then go in the next room and watch TV or whatever, we want you to be in the same room as what is going on.”

Firefighters are also working with several shelters in the city, including Springs Rescue Mission (SRM), to make sure people experiencing homelessness can get resources they need. The SRM says they urge people to help anyone they find who might need help.

“We encourage folks, if you can even give them an Uber or give them a bus ticket out to here,” said Travis Williams from SRM, “get out of the elements, and if somebody’s out there who is homeless, this is a great place, a warm safe dry place for you to be.”

If you find anyone in a life-threatening situation, and if you find a fire that someone is using to get warm that could quickly get out of control, firefighters ask that you call 911 immediately.

