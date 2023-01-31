Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect

Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Dozens of police officers were dispatched to the store after reports of shots fired in the store.

In an afternoon news conference, Omaha Police said that a man in his 30s walked into the Target and began firing an AR-15.

An Omaha Police officer was at the scene when it happened and shot the shooter, killing him.

A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon on Tuesday local time.

No other victims have been reported, and Omaha Police said no victims from the scene have gone to area hospitals.

FBI personnel were seen checking cars in the parking lot.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer praised the swift response from authorities.

“When you have a mass shooter in your city you want a massive response like this,” Schmaderer said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
Truck crash in Colorado along I-70 1/30/23.
I-70 back open after semi crashes close roadway through Glenwood Canyon
Law enforcement on Fordham Street on Jan. 30, 2023.
Armed suspect arrested following standoff, wild chase in Widefield area
From top left to bottom right: Caughey, Chamberlain, Chavez, Digirolamo, Rogers, Simpson,...
WANTED: Attempted murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 sought in Colorado Springs area
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Wheat at Lewis-Palmer High School.
WATCH: Deputy shows off dance moves at Lewis-Palmer High School north of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Purse thief suspect.
WANTED: Suspected purse thief sought in Pueblo
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
AP Source: FBI searched Biden’s former office in November
101st Pikes Peak International Hill Cimb
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb seeking poster art submissions
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
President Joe Biden discusses overdue infrastructure improvements during a trip to New York...
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP