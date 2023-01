EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers are responding to a school bus crash near Falcon Tuesday morning.

State Patrol tells 11 News initial reports are that the bus ran into a tree at Highway 24 and Rio Lane. Troopers are still en route as of 7:10 a.m.

11 News also has a crew headed to the scene, and we will update this article once we learn more.

