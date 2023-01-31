Pikes Peak International Hill Climb seeking poster art submissions

101st Pikes Peak International Hill Cimb(PPIHC)
By Lisa Haight
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PPIHC News Release) - A Call for Entries has been announced by the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb for artists within the Pikes Peak Region in celebration of the 101st running of this historic and iconic motorsports event.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS AND TO SUBMIT ARTWORK.

This year’s theme, Our 2nd Century – The Climb Continues, looks back on a century of racing while looking forward to the next 100 years of motorsport on Pikes Peak - America’s Mountain. Every year the Pikes Peak International Hill Climbs brings local, national, and international media exposure to the Pikes Peak Region showcasing much of what makes this a great place to live and vacation.

“For decades iconic artwork has helped capture both the thrill and the beauty of motorsports around the world, from Monaco’s Grand Prix to the landmark pagoda at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, art tells a compelling story,” explained PPIHC Executive Director, Melissa Eickhoff. “We look forward to witnessing how artists in our community interpret this famous race.”

Eligibility Requirements:

· Open to all ages

· Professional, Amateur, and Student Submissions welcome

· Live in or have very strong ties to the Pikes Peak Region

Selection Process:

· One winning artist will be chosen by a committee. Interviews may be requested.

· Four Honorable Mention artists will be also chosen by the committee.

· The People’s Choice Award will be a popular vote conducted online via social media, and at Fan Fest.

· Winners will be announced and featured on PPIHC social media and PR.

Cash Awards:

· Winning artist - $1,000

· People’s Choice Winner - $250

Deadlines:

· March 31, 2023 – Submissions Deadline

· April 14, 2023 – Winners Chosen

· June 2023 – Artwork on display and in distribution (specific dates and locations TBA)

· June 25, 2023 – 101st Running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

