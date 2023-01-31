Pedestrian hit by car south of downtown Colorado Springs

Police on the scene of a car crash involving a pedestrian at Tejon and Las Vegas on Jan. 31, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver was turning off of Las Vegas onto Tejon and hit a man in the crosswalk. Officers on scene told 11 News they were still looking for good witnesses to the crash and had not established who was at fault. At the time of this writing, no one has been cited.

The pedestrian complained of a knee injury and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

