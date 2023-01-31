“No records exist,’ says DA’s office as victims look for answers in alleged auto part theft

Shane Leonard previously accused on stealing over $100,000 of auto parts
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Victims are reaching out to 11 News for answers after learning records no longer exist in their case.

Court records, which now appeared to be sealed, accuse Shane Leonard of stealing over $100,000 worth of auto parts from several people. Our previous coverage can be found here.

Victims tell 11 News they discovered their cars outside of SL Performance Boxer Engines on March 7- many missing engines and stripped of other parts. An arrest warrant for Leonard was signed on November 11 and police say he was arrested on December 19.

Victims say they looked forward to seeing Leonard in court, but are now being told there is no case and there are no records. 11 News is working to learn in the charges were dropped and the case dismissed.

New bill would make all car thefts felonies in Colorado
