No injuries after school bus slides on icy road in Falcon, side-swipes tree

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus side-swiped a tree Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at Highway 24 and Rio Lane in the Falcon area just after 7 a.m. There was ice on the road, which 11 News is told caused the bus to slide off the asphalt and into the tree. There was no visible damage to the bus when 11 News reached the scene.

Road conditions across the Pikes Peak region remain slick Tuesday, with temperatures still sitting well below freezing. On Sunday alone, firefighters said they responded to more than 140 crashes in Colorado Springs.

