No injuries after school bus slides on icy road in Falcon, side-swipes tree

The bus slid on an icy road and side-swiped a tree. Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no damage to the vehicle! Conditions are going to remain below freezing on Jan. 31, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus side-swiped a tree Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at Highway 24 and Rio Lane in the Falcon area just after 7 a.m. There was ice on the road, which 11 News is told caused the bus to slide off the asphalt and into the tree. There was no visible damage to the bus when 11 News reached the scene.

Road conditions across the Pikes Peak region remain slick Tuesday, with temperatures still sitting well below freezing. On Sunday alone, firefighters said they responded to more than 140 crashes in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

