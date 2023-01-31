New bill would make all car thefts felonies in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -There’s a bill being talked about in the Colorado legislature that would make all auto thefts felonies. Right now, the state leads the nation in the crime. In 2022, more than 40,000 vehicles were reported stolen.

Under current Colorado law, the penalty depends on the value of the car, but Republican Senator Bob Gardner of Colorado Springs and Democrat Senator Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada are hoping to change that. They said they hope to reduce theft across the state and provide more accountability for criminals.

“Auto theft is one of the biggest issues that we are dealing with in Colorado,” said Democrat Senator Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada.

Colorado Springs Police said in 2022 more than 3,200 vehicle thefts were reported, an increase of more than 400 from just the year before.

To target the crime, Colorado lawmakers introduced a bi-partisan auto theft bill, making all auto thefts a felony, no matter the value of a vehicle and holding those responsible to a higher degree.

“They are going to spend time in jail. They are not going to bond out easily. Their conditions of cash bond are going to be very high. The price will be paid, and I think that will act as a deterrent,” said Republican Senator Bob Gardner of Colorado Springs.

The bill also cracks down on repeat offenders by upping the penalty.

“Right now, you can steal a car, a less expensive car, maybe a 2003 Prius, for example, which is worth approximately $700. You can steal that car multiple times and there will be no consequences for you,” said Zenzinger.

Senator Bob Gardner said they worked with district attorneys, police chiefs, and sheriffs to craft this proposed legislation. A spokesperson with Colorado Springs Police Department said it’s a step in the right direction.

This bill is in its beginning stages and will have to go through the house and other committees.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.