National Plan for Vacation Day encourages time to plan a getaway

(PRNewswire)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every year, Americans leave more than 768 million paid time off days unused.

“That’s not good,” stated Doug Price, President and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs. “That’s not good for employees, it’s not good for our economy.”

To combat this trend, the U.S. Travel Association has deemed the last Tuesday in January as National Plan for Vacation Day to encourage people take some time today to plan for time off later in the year.

Not only is taking time away from work great for personal wellbeing, it’s also an important boost to our nation’s economy.

“When you do go on vacation or whether you even stay around to have a stay-cation, you are spending money. Often you might spend the night in a hotel, you’ll go out to eat, you’ll go to attractions, so that helps our economy,” said Price. “In the year 2021, here in Colorado Springs, our economy brought in almost $24 billion in tourism spending. It is big, big business for us here in Colorado Springs.

To observe the day, start by taking a look at how much PTO you’ve already racked up or will earn by the end of the year.

From there, do you research on where you want to travel. What’s the weather like there? When is the best time of year to visit?

Finally, browse the visitor center’s website for your destination so they can point you in the right direction and fill up your itinerary with fun activities.

The first, and arguably the hardest, step in taking a vacation is planning it.

