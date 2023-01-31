Multiple reports that Sean Payton will likely be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos
(KKTV) - Multiple sources, including Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, are reporting Sean Payton will likely be the next head coach for the Denver Broncos.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones stated “Former Saints coach Sean Payton will be the next head coach of the Broncos,” citing sources.
Schefter is reporting the trade calls for Denver’s first-round pick from San Francisco this year and a 2024 second-round pick that will be sent to the Saints for their 2024 third-round pick. Rapoport reported a similar deal adding “The deal has been agreed to.”
Payton helped lead the Saints to their first Super Bowl victory in the 2009 season. Payton also won the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award in 2006. Payton was the head coach of the Saints for 15 seasons.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
