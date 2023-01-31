I-70 back open after semi crashes close roadway through Glenwood Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple crashes snarled traffic along I-70 Monday, with a pair of semi crashes outright closing the interstate through Glenwood Canyon.

CDOT is showing the interstate back open as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The first collision occurred just after 11 a.m. when a trucker lost control of their 18-wheeler, sliding across the roadway and plummeting partway over the railing. At one point, the semi was dangling over I-70′s lower deck.

The truck dangled off the two-tier roadway that runs through Glenwood Canyon. (Colorado State Patrol)

The 28-year-old driver was unharmed, according to sister station CBS Denver, and will be cited for careless driving. The crash caused a fuel leak, and Hazmat had to be called out.

A short time later, two semis and two cars were traveling too fast for the slippery road conditions and collided near the original crash. No significant injuries were reported.

Conditions Tuesday will be improving over the previous days but will remain below freezing. Road conditions will continue to be slick, so drivers should use common-sense precautions such as driving slower and giving themselves more time to get where they need to be.

