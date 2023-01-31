I-70 back open after semi crashes close roadway through Glenwood Canyon

Crash causes closure along I-70 in Colorado.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple crashes snarled traffic along I-70 Monday, with a pair of semi crashes outright closing the interstate through Glenwood Canyon.

CDOT is showing the interstate back open as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The first collision occurred just after 11 a.m. when a trucker lost control of their 18-wheeler, sliding across the roadway and plummeting partway over the railing. At one point, the semi was dangling over I-70′s lower deck.

The truck dangled off the two-tier roadway that runs through Glenwood Canyon.
The truck dangled off the two-tier roadway that runs through Glenwood Canyon.(Colorado State Patrol)

The 28-year-old driver was unharmed, according to sister station CBS Denver, and will be cited for careless driving. The crash caused a fuel leak, and Hazmat had to be called out.

A short time later, two semis and two cars were traveling too fast for the slippery road conditions and collided near the original crash. No significant injuries were reported.

Conditions Tuesday will be improving over the previous days but will remain below freezing. Road conditions will continue to be slick, so drivers should use common-sense precautions such as driving slower and giving themselves more time to get where they need to be.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on Fordham Street on Jan. 30, 2023.
Armed suspect arrested following standoff, wild chase in Widefield area
Generic photo of a nurse
Internal investigation launched for a ‘nurse’ who worked at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital
From top left to bottom right: Caughey, Chamberlain, Chavez, Digirolamo, Rogers, Simpson,...
WANTED: Attempted murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 sought in Colorado Springs area
Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski...
6-year-old flown to hospital after falling from ski lift

Latest News

1.31.23
Warmer Days Ahead!
National Plan for Vacation Day encourages time to plan a getaway
1.31.23
Warming trend...
Colorado School of Mines now using Avrio Analytics' augmented reality program to train officers.
Colorado police force uses augmented reality to train officers for dangerous scenarios