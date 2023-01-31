Forest Service conducting prescribed burns in Pike National Forest; smoke could be visible
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PIKE NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - Don’t be alarmed if you smoke west of Colorado Springs!
The U.S. Forest Service is again conducting pile burns in the Pike National Forest, and smoke could be visible from the Springs to Woodland Park.
The Forest Service has been doing a series of pile burns in the national forest in recent weeks, taking full advantage of the cold, snowy weather. Prescribed burns can be conducted for many reason, but often are for mitigation purposes, to help get rid of dead fuel that could otherwise cause a wildfire to rapidly spread.
Some of the previous burns over the past week:
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.