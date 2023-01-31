Forest Service conducting prescribed burns in Pike National Forest; smoke could be visible

PIKE NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - Don’t be alarmed if you smoke west of Colorado Springs!

The U.S. Forest Service is again conducting pile burns in the Pike National Forest, and smoke could be visible from the Springs to Woodland Park.

#PikesPeakRD making progress in prescribed pile burning. Today firefighters will be working on the Rainbow Gulch unit, located off Forest Road 306A near the west end of Rampart Reservoir. Smoke may be visible from Woodland Park and Colorado Springs. — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) January 31, 2023

The Forest Service has been doing a series of pile burns in the national forest in recent weeks, taking full advantage of the cold, snowy weather. Prescribed burns can be conducted for many reason, but often are for mitigation purposes, to help get rid of dead fuel that could otherwise cause a wildfire to rapidly spread.

Some of the previous burns over the past week:

#PikesPeakRD plans on burning 300 slash piles today on the #CarrolLakesRX. Smoke may be visible along the US-24 corridor, from Divide to parts of Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/HhcI0jEiOR — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) January 24, 2023

Fire crews have ceased ignitions throughout the PSICC districts for a total of 1,622 piles burned on 143 acres today. #PSICC_NF Since smoke may still be visible firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor the area. pic.twitter.com/IKYcEZNQB8 — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) January 25, 2023

Firefighters on the #PikesPeakRD continued with prescribe pile burning on the Skeleton unit today. They have ceased operations, completing 160 piles in 15 acres. Smoke may still be visible along the US-24 corridor and from Woodland Park and Divide. pic.twitter.com/kW1fKegF5R — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) January 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.