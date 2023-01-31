Dog hoarding case in Colorado, several animals adopted

Photos courtesy the HSPPR.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several animals have new families tied to a dog hoarding case in Colorado.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared some details of the case with the public on Jan. 27. According to the organization, on Jan. 21 the owner of 11 dogs surrendered the animals.

“Unfortunately, the owner was unable to provide proper care for all the dogs, but the family wanted what was best for them,” a post on the humane society’s Facebook page reads. “Besides some minor health issues and one nursing momma, these pups were healthy. Where they needed help was behavioral. They were incredibly shy, a few weren’t leash-trained, and all of them were anxious being handled.”

As of Friday, six of the dogs had been adopted.

More on the incident from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region:

Last Saturday, HSPPR-Colorado Springs took in dogs from a hoarding case.

Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Friday, January 27, 2023

