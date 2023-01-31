GRAPHIC: Criminal charges dismissed for man allegedly ‘beaten’ by Colorado Springs police officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Serious charges that were filed against a man who was allegedly “beaten” by Colorado Springs police officers have been dismissed.

WARNING: The video at the top of this article is graphic. It shows body camera footage of the arrest.

According to online court records, the charges of DUI, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest for Dalvin Gason were dismissed on Monday. Gadson did plead guilty to the unlawful display of license plates. On Nov. 30, the two charges of assault on a peace officer were dismissed on Nov. 30, 2022.

According to attorneys representing Gadson, the 29-year-old man was “beaten” by three police officers in Colorado Springs when he was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022.

A federal lawsuit was filed in the case by attorneys representing Gadson. Gadson was reportedly pulled over in October for driving without visible license plates.

In a news release issued on Dec. 13, 2022, CSPD shared details on why Gadson was pulled over.

“This traffic stop occurred on October 9, 2022 at 2:54 am near S. Academy Blvd. and Airport Rd. Mr. Gadson was driving a vehicle at approximately 15 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone,” police wrote in a news release. “The officer observed the vehicle had no visible license plates. During the initial contact between the officer and Mr. Gadson, the officer observed a knife in the cup holder located between the front seats of the vehicle. Once additional officers arrived, they asked Mr. Gadson to get out of the vehicle so they could conduct a driving under the influence investigation. Mr. Gadson refused to exit the vehicle. When officers attempted to pull Mr. Gadson from the vehicle he physically fought with officers and on more than one instance re-entered the vehicle in the area of the knife.”

An internal investigation was launched by CSPD.

“By dropping the charges, the District Attorney has made it clear that these officers had no reason to detain Mr. Gadson for a DUI investigation much less beat him mercilessly and then smile for the cameras as he lay on the ground bleeding. In other words, this decision means that their actions weren’t just excessive. They were unlawful,” part of a statement from the Law Offices of Harry M. Daniels LLC reads. “Chief Adrian Vasquez said that Officers Colby J. Hickman, Matthew Anderson and Christopher K. Hummel did nothing wrong. But the reality is that they brutally beat Dalvin Gadson for a $15 fine and they should be investigated, arrested and prosecuted. Failing to do so puts lives at risk. Just ask Tyre Nichols’ family.”

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.