1 killed in Evergreen townhome fire

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Working smoke detectors helped numerous residents escape when a fire ignited in their townhome complex overnight.

Evergreen Fire and Rescue says that while most got out safely, one person was killed.

Smoke detectors alerted many of the residents in the 4000 block of Silver Spruce to get out quickly. Unfortunately, one person died in the fire. Fire is under investigation. — Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) January 31, 2023

The fire sparked around 4:30 Tuesday morning in what firefighters described as a multi-story building and remained an active scene hours later. It’s not clear how much damage was caused to the building, but the fire department said there was a lot of smoke inside the structure.

Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The victim has not been identified at the time of this writing.

