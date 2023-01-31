1 killed in Evergreen townhome fire

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVERGREEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Working smoke detectors helped numerous residents escape when a fire ignited in their townhome complex overnight.

Evergreen Fire and Rescue says that while most got out safely, one person was killed.

The fire sparked around 4:30 Tuesday morning in what firefighters described as a multi-story building and remained an active scene hours later. It’s not clear how much damage was caused to the building, but the fire department said there was a lot of smoke inside the structure.

Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The victim has not been identified at the time of this writing.

