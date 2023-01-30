WANTED: Attempted murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 sought in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The information and mugshots in this article were information provided to KKTV 11 News by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. As of Jan. 23, all warrants were still active.

If you have information on the location for the following suspects, you could be eligible for a reward. Call 719-634-7867 to provide tips.

From Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers:

MILES ARBOUR CAUGHEY (Pictured top left) is a White Male, 40 years old, 5′11″ tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. CAUGHEY is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Violent Crime – Weapon Used (2), Violent Crime – SBI/Death (2), Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Felony Menacing, Controlled Substance (2), Driving Under the Influence (2) and Drug Paraphernalia (2).

CHRISTOPHER SCOTT CHAMBERLAIN (Pictured 2nd from the left on the top) is a White Male, 19 years old, 6′1″ tall, and 169 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. CHAMBERLAIN is wanted for Assault 2 - Strangulation.

IVORY CONSTANCE CHAVEZ (Pictured 3rd from the left on the top) is a White Female, 35 years old, 5′3″ tall, and 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CHAVEZ is wanted for Aggravated Robbery.

STEVEN JOHN DIGIROLAMO (Pictured 4th from the left on the top) is a White Male, 52 years old, 5′7″ tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. DIGIROLAMO is wanted for Felony Menacing, MVT – Agg., False Reporting, Harassment and Theft (3).

SAMUEL CHEREE ROGERS (Pictured on the bottom left) is a Black Male, 42 years old, 5′8″ tall, and 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ROGERS is wanted for Harassment (3), Protection Order Violation (3), Stalking, Assault 2 (2), Leaving Scene of Accident, Failing to Report Accident, Careless Driving, Driving After Revocation, No Insurance and MVT.

QUINTON TRE SIMPSON (Pictured 2nd from the left on the bottom) is a Black Male, 21 years old, 5′9″ tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SIMPSON is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Murder 2 – Att., POWPO, Harassment (2), Violation of Protection Order (2), Prohibited Use of Weapon, Assault 3, Felony Menacing, Possession of Handgun by Juvenile.

CHARLES ANTHONY STANDRISGE (Pictured 3rd from the left on the bottom) is a White Male, 39 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. STANDRIDGE is wanted for Stalking, Trespass 1, Harassment, False Imprisonment, Tampering 2, Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Restraint and Careless Driving Resulting in Injury.

BRIAN TORRES (Pictured 4th from the left on the bottom) is a White Male, 32 years old, 5′5″ tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TORRES is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3 and Harassment.

