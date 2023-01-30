WANTED: Attempted murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 sought in Colorado Springs area

From top left to bottom right: Caughey, Chamberlain, Chavez, Digirolamo, Rogers, Simpson,...
From top left to bottom right: Caughey, Chamberlain, Chavez, Digirolamo, Rogers, Simpson, Standrisge and Torres.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The information and mugshots in this article were information provided to KKTV 11 News by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. As of Jan. 23, all warrants were still active.

If you have information on the location for the following suspects, you could be eligible for a reward. Call 719-634-7867 to provide tips.

From Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers:

MILES ARBOUR CAUGHEY (Pictured top left) is a White Male, 40 years old, 5′11″ tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. CAUGHEY is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Violent Crime – Weapon Used (2), Violent Crime – SBI/Death (2), Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Felony Menacing, Controlled Substance (2), Driving Under the Influence (2) and Drug Paraphernalia (2).

CHRISTOPHER SCOTT CHAMBERLAIN (Pictured 2nd from the left on the top) is a White Male, 19 years old, 6′1″ tall, and 169 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. CHAMBERLAIN is wanted for Assault 2 - Strangulation.

IVORY CONSTANCE CHAVEZ (Pictured 3rd from the left on the top) is a White Female, 35 years old, 5′3″ tall, and 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CHAVEZ is wanted for Aggravated Robbery.

STEVEN JOHN DIGIROLAMO (Pictured 4th from the left on the top) is a White Male, 52 years old, 5′7″ tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. DIGIROLAMO is wanted for Felony Menacing, MVT – Agg., False Reporting, Harassment and Theft (3).

SAMUEL CHEREE ROGERS (Pictured on the bottom left) is a Black Male, 42 years old, 5′8″ tall, and 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ROGERS is wanted for Harassment (3), Protection Order Violation (3), Stalking, Assault 2 (2), Leaving Scene of Accident, Failing to Report Accident, Careless Driving, Driving After Revocation, No Insurance and MVT.

QUINTON TRE SIMPSON (Pictured 2nd from the left on the bottom) is a Black Male, 21 years old, 5′9″ tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SIMPSON is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Murder 2 – Att., POWPO, Harassment (2), Violation of Protection Order (2), Prohibited Use of Weapon, Assault 3, Felony Menacing, Possession of Handgun by Juvenile.

CHARLES ANTHONY STANDRISGE (Pictured 3rd from the left on the bottom) is a White Male, 39 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. STANDRIDGE is wanted for Stalking, Trespass 1, Harassment, False Imprisonment, Tampering 2, Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Restraint and Careless Driving Resulting in Injury.

BRIAN TORRES (Pictured 4th from the left on the bottom) is a White Male, 32 years old, 5′5″ tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TORRES is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3 and Harassment.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles on I-25 just past the off-ramp for Circle/Lake.
Police: Distracted driver causes 5-car pileup in south Colorado Springs
Law enforcement on Fordham Street on Jan. 30, 2023.
Armed suspect arrested following standoff, wild chase in Widefield area
Rachel Jones on the day she became the first female member of The 1,000 Club -- and revealed...
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
Even though Colorado Springs didn't get a ton of snow, frigid temperatures led to icy...
Colorado Springs remains on accident alert status Monday as 140+ crashes are reported across city in 24 hours
Sunday’s winter weather and cold temperatures may have deterred some people from enjoying the...
Colorado Springs dogs have a snow day

Latest News

11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: How tax code changes may affect you
IRS
WATCH: What you need to know this tax season
King Soopers
Colorado attorney general holds listening session on possible Kroger-Albertsons merger
Photo courtesy City of Pueblo.
Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency amid arctic front