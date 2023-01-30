Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.

“The commercial motor vehicle crash is located at Mile Point 124.6, east of Glenwood Springs, and will require extensive removal operations,” CDOT shared in a release. “The alternate routes will add several hours of travel time. All updates will continue to post to COtrip.org.”

