No one injured after RV fire in bitter cold temperatures

RV fire in Old Colorado City 1/30/2023
RV fire in Old Colorado City 1/30/2023(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:09 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after an RV caught on fire in Monday’s bitter cold temperatures.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about an RV fire near Armstrong and 19th in Old Colorado City, with flames extending to a nearby structure. Firefighters later tweeted that the fire was just contained to the RV next to a garage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one is out of their homes Monday morning due to the fire.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles on I-25 just past the off-ramp for Circle/Lake.
Police: Distracted driver causes 5-car pileup in south Colorado Springs
Rachel Jones on the day she became the first female member of The 1,000 Club -- and revealed...
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
Snowy road generic
Colorado Springs police on accident alert Sunday
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Trial pushed back for man accused of killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens
Sunday’s winter weather and cold temperatures may have deterred some people from enjoying the...
Colorado Springs dogs have a snow day

Latest News

Bitter cold temps into Monday AM
Bitter cold morning temps
CSFD tells drivers to be vigilant when driving in snow
Colorado Springs Fire Department urges drivers in Colorado Springs to stay vigilant in winter weather
Bitter cold temps into Monday AM
Dangerous Cold Tonight
Sunday’s winter weather and cold temperatures may have deterred some people from enjoying the...
Colorado Springs dogs have a snow day