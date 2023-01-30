No one injured after RV fire in bitter cold temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after an RV caught on fire in Monday’s bitter cold temperatures.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about an RV fire near Armstrong and 19th in Old Colorado City, with flames extending to a nearby structure. Firefighters later tweeted that the fire was just contained to the RV next to a garage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one is out of their homes Monday morning due to the fire.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD on scene of a working structure fire. 1836 Armstrong Ave. E3 arrived to find a large RV heavily involved with fire extending to a nearby structure. Crews have fire knocked down. Fire is currently under investigation. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 30, 2023

