MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado

Jeff Loeber
Jeff Loeber(FCSO/Crime Stoppers of Fremont County)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-275-7867.

