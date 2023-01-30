Man arrested after attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles

A victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit...
A victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE LA, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:39 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man suspected of being the Tesla driver seen in viral videos attacking Los Angeles-area motorists’ vehicles with a pipe was arrested during the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was arrested Sunday by major crimes unit officers in connection with assaults he is believed to have committed Jan. 11 while driving a Tesla Model X on State Route 2, the CHP said.

“The assaults were captured on a dash-cam video and several leads were provided to our department by the public which led to the arrest,” the CHP said.

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE_LA, CNN)

The video showed that the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.

Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the Jan. 11 attacks aired.

Radimak was booked into a Los Angeles Police Department jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and on two unspecified outstanding warrants.

It was not immediately known whether Radimak has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles on I-25 just past the off-ramp for Circle/Lake.
Police: Distracted driver causes 5-car pileup in south Colorado Springs
Law enforcement on Fordham Street on Jan. 30, 2023.
Armed suspect arrested following standoff, wild chase in Widefield area
Rachel Jones on the day she became the first female member of The 1,000 Club -- and revealed...
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
Even though Colorado Springs didn't get a ton of snow, frigid temperatures led to icy...
Colorado Springs remains on accident alert status Monday as 140+ crashes are reported across city in 24 hours
Sunday’s winter weather and cold temperatures may have deterred some people from enjoying the...
Colorado Springs dogs have a snow day

Latest News

Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’
Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’
Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’
A man from Maine unicycles 2,400 miles to Florida to help make the roads safer.
Unicyclist travels 2,400 miles across the county
FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84