Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies

Lisa Loring is best known as Wednesday Addams in the “Addams Family” television series from the...
Lisa Loring is best known as Wednesday Addams in the “Addams Family” television series from the 60s.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:26 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lisa Loring, who portrayed Wednesday Addams in the original “Addams Family” television series from 1964 to 1966, has died, family and friends reported. She was 64.

She suffered a massive stroke and had been on life support for three days, her friend Laurie Jacobson posted on Facebook, adding “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends -- a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories.”

Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed Loring’s death to Variety, saying she “went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.”

A 6-year-old Loring took on the role of Wednesday Addams, the eccentric young daughter of Gomez and Morticia, CNN reported. After the TV show ended two years later, she would return again as the character in a 1977 TV film, ““Halloween with the New Addams Family.”

The actress appeared on a number of shows, including a recurring role in “As the World Turns” from 1981 to 1983, as well as “Barnaby Jones,” “Fantasy Island,” “The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.” and “The Phyllis Diller Show.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles on I-25 just past the off-ramp for Circle/Lake.
Police: Distracted driver causes 5-car pileup in south Colorado Springs
Rachel Jones on the day she became the first female member of The 1,000 Club -- and revealed...
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
Snowy road generic
Colorado Springs police on accident alert Sunday
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Trial pushed back for man accused of killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens
Sunday’s winter weather and cold temperatures may have deterred some people from enjoying the...
Colorado Springs dogs have a snow day

Latest News

1.30.23
Bitter cold morning!
Armed suspect barricaded inside Fountain home
1.30.23
COLD morning
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
Biden visit to Baltimore highlights rail tunnel project