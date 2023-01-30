Girl Scout cookie season starts Sunday in Colorado, how to find a booth near you!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cookie season is nearly underway in Colorado as many people are searching for a way to support Girl Scouts in person!

Click here to enter your zip code and discover upcoming dates and locations for cookie booths. Cookie sales start in Colorado on Feb. 5. The organization is now using a hybrid model of online ordering and the return of in-person selling.

A cookie available only online starting Feb. 27, is the Raspberry Rally. All of the proceeds for cookies sold in Colorado stay in Colorado to fund local Girl Scout adventures.

