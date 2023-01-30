Girl Scout cookie season starts Sunday in Colorado, how to find a booth near you!

Girl Scout selling cookies in Colorado.
Girl Scout selling cookies in Colorado.(Girl Scouts of Colorado/flickr)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cookie season is nearly underway in Colorado as many people are searching for a way to support Girl Scouts in person!

Click here to enter your zip code and discover upcoming dates and locations for cookie booths. Cookie sales start in Colorado on Feb. 5. The organization is now using a hybrid model of online ordering and the return of in-person selling.

A cookie available only online starting Feb. 27, is the Raspberry Rally. All of the proceeds for cookies sold in Colorado stay in Colorado to fund local Girl Scout adventures.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles on I-25 just past the off-ramp for Circle/Lake.
Police: Distracted driver causes 5-car pileup in south Colorado Springs
Law enforcement on Fordham Street on Jan. 30, 2023.
Armed suspect arrested following standoff, wild chase in Widefield area
Rachel Jones on the day she became the first female member of The 1,000 Club -- and revealed...
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
Even though Colorado Springs didn't get a ton of snow, frigid temperatures led to icy...
Colorado Springs remains on accident alert status Monday as 140+ crashes are reported across city in 24 hours
Sunday’s winter weather and cold temperatures may have deterred some people from enjoying the...
Colorado Springs dogs have a snow day

Latest News

Jeff Loeber
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado
Truck crash in Colorado along I-70 1/30/23.
Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: How tax code changes may affect you
IRS
WATCH: What you need to know this tax season