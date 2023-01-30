Colorado Springs Fire Department urges drivers in Colorado Springs to stay vigilant in winter weather

Since snow has started falling in southern Colorado, Colorado Springs Fire Department has responded to dozens of traffic accidents.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
“The roads ended up being very icy even with just a couple inches of snow that we received and they iced over and created quite a few traffic accidents this morning,” Lieutenant at the Colorado Springs Fire Department Joey Buttenwieser said.

Derek Hunt tells me he has decades of professional driving experience and says it best to be overly cautious on slippery roads.

“My motto is go low and slow. Just don’t be in a hurry, I am a chauffeur I have been a professional chauffeur for over 30 years, and I love taking care of clients and the only way you can do that when you are doing that is by being careful,” Hunt said.

With continuing winter conditions over the next few days--the fire department says they want everyone to stay vigilant on the roads.

“We had multiple accidents this morning that patients had to be transported from,” Buttenwieser said. “Everything from minor injuries to a few more serious injuries.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

