Colorado Springs dogs have a snow day

By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sunday’s winter weather and cold temperatures may have deterred some people from enjoying the great outdoors. Regardless, Colorado Springs pet owners and their dogs took this as an opportunity to make their mark on the fresh powder.

Locals gathered at Bear Creek Dog Park to let their dogs off-leash with over 25 acres of off-leash running space.

Dogs of all types made sure to spread the joy of a snow day with their owners.

Owner to Lucy and Tucker, two Australian shepherds, Eric Paulson, says rain, snow, or shine, dogs are always at the park.

“I mean, my dogs don’t care what temperature it is,” Paulson said. “I mean, whether it’s hot or cold or whatever, they run around, and it’s fine. So it’s just another day at the dog park with different weather, different clothes.”

Bear Creek Park is open from dawn to dusk all week long.

