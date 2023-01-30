Colorado attorney general holds listening session on possible Kroger-Albertsons merger

GUNNISON, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s attorney general is addressing the impact of a possible grocery store merger.

As 11 News has been reporting since October, Kroger and Albertsons have been in talks about joining their companies -- an impact that would be felt heavily in Colorado, as Kroger owns King Soopers and City Market and Albertsons own Safeway.

In what he says will be the first of many conversations across the Centennial State, Attorney General Phil Weiser met with community members in Gunnison to hear from those that would be most affected by any deal.

“I need to hear your stories, your concerns, I need to learn from what you’re facing so we can do our work.”

Sunday’s meeting in Gunnison at Western Colorado University was the first discussing the deal between two of the largest grocery chains in Colorado. Weiser heard from employees, consumers and other community members about the impact of the potential merger. And while some of the concerns raised were specific to that community, many were applicable across the state -- and the country.

“If we lose our jobs, a lot of people are wondering what next, where are they going to go, and are they going to make the same amount of money that they were making, because some people in our store live paycheck to paycheck,” said Michelle Freitas, a grocery employee and union member.

The AG is leading several other states in analyzing the deal alongside the Federal Trade Commission. He says right now, the choices are suing to stop or proposing a remedy to the chains to fix arising problems.

“We have a lot of work to do to keep track of all of the communities that are affected and all of the considerations that matter with respect to whether this merge happens or not,” Weiser said.

The attorney general added that the grocery chains will not close on the deal until at least 2024, leaving this time to work on solutions.

We reached out to the Attorney General’s Office to learn more about upcoming forums. We are waiting to hear back with specific dates and locations we will keep you updated.

