Business owner pleads for change after fire almost burns his business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A business owner is pleading for change after an out-of-control homeless camp fire came within feet of his business.

You may remember this video of the fire in our newscast about a week and a half ago. This is at Budget Build Pros on Waynoka Road near Constitution and Powers in the Cimarron Hills area.

“I was pretty nervous,” said Sam Blatherwick, Owner, Budget Build Pros. “Just for the fact that I know there is a lot of equipment on the property and multiple businesses that could be at risk from the fire.”

It took nine firefighters from Cimarron Hills Fire and Falcon Fire, two hours to put out this fire. It burned about a tenth of an acre on January 18th. Cimarron Hills Fire Division Chief tells me it wasn’t an easy fire to battle.

“We immediately went in and it didn’t take water at first,” said JT McCloud, Division Chief, Cimarron Hills Fire Department. “We were working to knock the fire down and keep the exposure protected. Then we switched over and that’s when the Falcon engine got there. We don’t have that constant water supply.”

Sam Blatherwick says homeless camps are a major issue for his business over the past few years.

“I’ve called police let’s say since 2020 at least 10 times,” said Blatherwick. “That’s about once a month. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s more than that.”

Cimarron Hills Fire says the blaze was started by someone, but it’s still under investigation. The department tells 11 News firefighters saw people running away from the site before deputies with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office got the chance to question them.

“It’s kind of like a waiting game,” said Blatherwick. “When is it going to get really out of hand and that was the day sadly.”

Blatherwick wants situations like this to be taken more seriously. He says if it wasn’t for the quick response of the fire department when he called, his business could have been damaged or worse.

The Cimarron Fire Department is partnering with the Colorado Springs Commissioners to develop a homeless task force. This is used to help with the concerns of the growing homeless population.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.