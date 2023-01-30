Armed suspect barricaded inside Fountain home

(Pexels)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement are trying to peacefully end a standoff with an armed suspect Monday morning.

The suspect is reportedly barricaded inside a house in the 100 block of Fordham Street. Those living nearby are asked to stay in their homes and keep away from doors and windows:

It’s not clear what started the standoff.

This is a developing story; keep checking for updates.

