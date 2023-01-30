Armed suspect barricaded inside Fountain home

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement are trying to peacefully end a standoff with an armed suspect Monday morning.

The suspect is reportedly barricaded inside a house in the 100 block of Fordham Street. Those living nearby are asked to stay in their homes and keep away from doors and windows:

EPSO on scene assisting Fountain PD in 100 Block Fordham St. on a barricaded armed suspect. Secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved. Media, refer all questions to Fountain PD. Map: pic.twitter.com/gxHZcPisNq — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 30, 2023

It’s not clear what started the standoff.

This is a developing story; keep checking for updates.

