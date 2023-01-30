Armed suspect arrested following standoff, wild chase in Widefield area

Our news crew got the entire dramatic conclusion on tape!
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff with an armed man in the wee hours of Monday morning ended dramatically when the suspect tried to make a run for it.

“I’ve yet to go out and kind of look to see where foot prints and stuff were where the guy might’ve been hiding,” said Lucas McMartin, whose backyard became the site of the suspect’s capture.

The incident started sometime before 5:30 a.m. when the suspect barricaded himself inside a home near Fontaine and Grinnell in Widefield area. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told neighbors to stay in their houses for their safety.

The man remained holed up inside the house for more than an hour before deciding to try escaping. Our crew at the scene saw him burst out the front door and sprint to one fence, try to jump over it, then turn around and run into another yard -- McMartin’s.

McMartin tells 11 News his family was sheltering in the basement when the standoff reached their doorstep.

“Wife came in, told us there were a bunch of cop cars lining the street, and I told her to grab the kid and go into the basement. I followed there shortly after, went to your news site to find out there was a shelter in place for a street just behind us and obviously for the surrounding area. ... I was just like, ‘Hey, get in the basement, get safe.’ We’re in the safest place we can be.”

Law enforcement was able to catch the suspect in McMartin’s yard before he hurdled over yet another fence.

“I can see a huge hole in my fence,” McMartin said of where law enforcement cut through to get into his backyard.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what prompted the initial standoff. No one was hurt in the incident.

“I’m happy that I take the precautions to lock my home every night. Happy that I have a plan in place that if something like this happens, I know where I want to take my family,” McMartin said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles on I-25 just past the off-ramp for Circle/Lake.
Police: Distracted driver causes 5-car pileup in south Colorado Springs
Rachel Jones on the day she became the first female member of The 1,000 Club -- and revealed...
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
Even though Colorado Springs didn't get a ton of snow, frigid temperatures led to icy...
Colorado Springs remains on accident alert status Monday as 140+ crashes are reported across city in 24 hours
Sunday’s winter weather and cold temperatures may have deterred some people from enjoying the...
Colorado Springs dogs have a snow day

Latest News

Widefield standoff
WATCH: Widefield standoff ends with WILD chase
Even though Colorado Springs didn't get a ton of snow, frigid temperatures led to icy...
Colorado Springs remains on accident alert status Monday as 140+ crashes are reported across city in 24 hours
Accident alert
WATCH: 140+ crashes reported in Colorado Springs in 24 hours
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: How tax code changes may affect you