Armed suspect arrested following standoff, wild chase in Widefield area

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff with an armed man in the wee hours of Monday morning ended dramatically when the suspect tried to make a run for it.

“I’ve yet to go out and kind of look to see where foot prints and stuff were where the guy might’ve been hiding,” said Lucas McMartin, whose backyard became the site of the suspect’s capture.

The incident started sometime before 5:30 a.m. when the suspect barricaded himself inside a home near Fontaine and Grinnell in Widefield area. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told neighbors to stay in their houses for their safety.

EPSO on scene assisting Fountain PD in 100 Block Fordham St. on a barricaded armed suspect. Secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved. Media, refer all questions to Fountain PD. Map: pic.twitter.com/gxHZcPisNq — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 30, 2023

The man remained holed up inside the house for more than an hour before deciding to try escaping. Our crew at the scene saw him burst out the front door and sprint to one fence, try to jump over it, then turn around and run into another yard -- McMartin’s.

McMartin tells 11 News his family was sheltering in the basement when the standoff reached their doorstep.

“Wife came in, told us there were a bunch of cop cars lining the street, and I told her to grab the kid and go into the basement. I followed there shortly after, went to your news site to find out there was a shelter in place for a street just behind us and obviously for the surrounding area. ... I was just like, ‘Hey, get in the basement, get safe.’ We’re in the safest place we can be.”

Law enforcement was able to catch the suspect in McMartin’s yard before he hurdled over yet another fence.

“I can see a huge hole in my fence,” McMartin said of where law enforcement cut through to get into his backyard.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what prompted the initial standoff. No one was hurt in the incident.

“I’m happy that I take the precautions to lock my home every night. Happy that I have a plan in place that if something like this happens, I know where I want to take my family,” McMartin said.

