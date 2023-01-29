Second mountain lion near Los Angeles hit, killed by car

Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.
Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.(Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area/NPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.

Authorities said the lion, tagged P-81, was found on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Western Santa Monica mountains after being struck by a vehicle.

P-81′s death comes more than a month after P-22, a Los Angeles area mountain lion, became a local celebrity when he was photographed beneath the iconic Hollywood sign by a camera trap.

That lion had also been struck by a car and was euthanized by authorities.

The National Park Service says vehicle strikes are the leading cause of death for mountain lions in the southern California area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call at a trailer park in southeast Colorado Springs early...
1 injured after shots fired at vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning
Homeless fire in Colorado Springs
Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages
Rachel Jones on the day she became the first female member of The 1,000 Club -- and revealed...
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Trial pushed back for man accused of killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Police warn that torture suspect is using dating apps to find new victims

Latest News

A look at how the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded.
GRAPHIC: How the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Very cold temperatures continue
Slick start Sunday morning
Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture