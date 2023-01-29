Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency amid arctic front

Photo courtesy City of Pueblo.
Photo courtesy City of Pueblo. (KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With arctic air settling into the Front Range for the next few days, the city of Pueblo has declared a housing and shelter emergency through Feb. 4.

The ordinance will allow religious institutions to use their buildings as temporary housing.

“During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless. The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration,” the order reads in part.

The declaration went into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday and expires at 7 a.m. on the 4th.

