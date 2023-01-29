Police: Distracted driver causes 5-car pileup in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver glanced away from the road for just a moment -- and caused a five-car collision on the interstate, according to Colorado Springs police.

The pileup happened just before 5:30 Saturday evening on the southbound side of I-25 at the Circle/Lake exit (138). Police say traffic was slowing down in the area, but the approaching driver didn’t realize it.

“A motorist in a black Ford full-size truck was distracted and looked away from the roadway ... and collided with the rear of another vehicle,” CSPD said.

That caused a domino effect on the roadway, with the car that was rear-ended crashing into another vehicle, and that vehicle hitting another car, and so and so forth. Several drivers and passengers were injured, and the crash shut down part of southbound I-25 for more than an hour. Four of the vehicles involved were damaged enough that tow trucks had to be called out.

Police told 11 News the driver was evaluated for possible DUI.

