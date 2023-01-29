Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies

By Patrick Stout, Sia Nyorkor and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 6-month-old boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert in Ohio last month died late Saturday night, according to authorities.

The Columbus Police Department said an autopsy will be conducted Monday to determine the cause of death of Ky’air Thomas.

On Dec. 19, 2022, Thomas and his twin brother Kason Thomas were inside their mother’s Honda when it was stolen outside of a pizza parlor in Columbus.

WOIO reports Ky’air was found later at the Dayton International Airport around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 20.

Police identified Nalah Jackson as a suspect after she was identified on surveillance video from a gas station in Huber Heights, near Dayton. At the gas station, Jackson had reportedly asked an employee for money and was driving the stolen Honda at the time.

Jackson was arrested on Dec. 22 in Indianapolis.

Police said Kason was found on Dec. 22 near a Papa John’s restaurant in Indianapolis some hours after Jackson was arrested.

Jackson faces state and federal charges and is held in jail on a $1.5 million bond.

