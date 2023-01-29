Colorado Springs police on accident alert Sunday

Snowy road generic
Snowy road generic(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are on “accident alert” status due to sub-freezing temperatures and off and on snow showers passing through the region.

Under accident alert, or cold reporting, if drivers are involved in a crash and there are no injuries, suspected drug/alcohol use, or public property damage, they’re asked to exchange information versus calling police. Drivers then have up 72 hours to report the crash.

Springs police say the above still applies if a tow truck has to be called to the scene.

To report a crash, click here.

To stay on top of weather and traffic conditions in your area, download the 11 Breaking Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shots fired call at a trailer park in southeast Colorado Springs early...
1 injured after shots fired at vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning
Homeless fire in Colorado Springs
Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages
Rachel Jones on the day she became the first female member of The 1,000 Club -- and revealed...
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Trial pushed back for man accused of killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Police warn that torture suspect is using dating apps to find new victims

Latest News

Very cold temperatures continue
Slick start Sunday morning
Photo courtesy City of Pueblo.
Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency amid arctic front
Arctic air tonight! through Monday
Arctic air tonight! through Monday
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now...
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger