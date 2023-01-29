Colorado Springs police on accident alert Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are on “accident alert” status due to sub-freezing temperatures and off and on snow showers passing through the region.

Under accident alert, or cold reporting, if drivers are involved in a crash and there are no injuries, suspected drug/alcohol use, or public property damage, they’re asked to exchange information versus calling police. Drivers then have up 72 hours to report the crash.

Springs police say the above still applies if a tow truck has to be called to the scene.

To report a crash, click here.

